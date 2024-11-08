The Milwaukee Bucks finally got back in the win column last night with a 123-100 home victory against the lowly Utah Jazz, snapping a six-game losing streak. But many questions still remain for Milwaukee, which is reportedly looking to upgrade its roster ASAP.

Although two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the subject of rumors amid a 2-6 start to the new NBA season, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst indicated that the Bucks will try to hang on to Antetokounmpo as long as they can. Instead, they are trying to add some more pieces around him to dig themselves out of an early-season hole.

“The speculation is true. The Bucks are indeed starting to canvas the league for a trade, league executives told ESPN. But no, not that trade,” Windhorst wrote. “The concept of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo reaching the trade market is ripe for rumors and trade machine computations, but it's not a reality as of now for Antetokounmpo or the Bucks, sources said. Teams have let the Bucks know in recent months they would make an offer for the Greek Freak if that day ever comes. But those are incoming calls, not outgoing and it's likely to remain that way.

Milwaukee is making trade calls looking for some help for Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, as Khris Middleton's absence from offseason ankle surgeries extends and the team manages a 2-6 start. But the Bucks are going to have a tough time finding anything substantial. Because Milwaukee is in the second apron of the luxury tax, it is prohibited from aggregating salaries to make a deal and from taking back more money than it sends out.”

Bucks have few trade options because of salary cap situation

As is the case with most teams with multiple highly-paid superstars, the Bucks face heavy restrictions due to how much they've already spent on their payroll. According to Spotrac, Milwaukee ranks third in the NBA in terms of total cap allocations at $207.7 million, which puts them behind just the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns. The Bucks are over the first apron ($178.1 million) by nearly $20 million and over the dreaded second apron ($188.9 million) by about $6.5 million, joining the Suns, Wolves, and Boston Celtics as the only teams who currently exceed the second apron.

The harshest restrictions of second-apron teams include being unable to combine outgoing player salaries in a trade, receiving more salary than what is sent out in a trade, using the mid-level exception, and trading multiple players in a single deal.

Therefore, the Bucks, if they want to improve their team, will have to get creative in how they do so. Trading star players like Antetokounmpo and Lillard certainly doesn't improve the team, and the team has traded away almost every one of their future draft picks, so players such as the oft-injured Middleton, center Brook Lopez, forward Bobby Portis, or wing Pat Connaughton may ultimately be the only options to be moved this season.

The Bucks will try to keep winning as they visit New York and play the Knicks tonight.