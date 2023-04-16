It’s safe to say the Milwaukee Bucks won’t win their second championship in three seasons unless Khris Middleton is close to 100 percent healthy. Before his team’s postseason opener against the Miami Heat on Sunday, all signs point to the veteran swingman having a clean bill of health.

Middleton, dealing with right knee soreness since mid-December, isn’t listed on Milwaukee’s injury report for Game 1 of the first round, reportedly ready for a “full workload” versus the Heat and beyond.

Middleton was in and out of the lineup over the last few weeks of the regular season while managing nagging discomfort in his right knee. He further aggravated the injury in a win over the Chicago Bulls on April 5th, the last time he took the floor for game action.

At practice on Saturday, Middleton was asked if he’d be ready for a typical playoff workload should circumstances call for Milwaukee’s best players to notch extended minutes.

“Yeah. I mean, look, if we need to be playing all these minutes — hopefully we won’t — I think that’s what the playoffs are for,” Middleton said, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic. “We gotta be ready for any type of circumstances, playing any amount of minutes, so if need be, I’d play 55 minutes. Hopefully, I’ll be out there and able to do it.”

The Bucks and Heat tipoff from Fiserv Forum at 2:30 PT.