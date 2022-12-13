By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors face off Tuesday night in a heavyweight showdown between two title contenders. But, the question is, will Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co be at full strength? It appears not. While Khris Middleton is probable to play despite a mild ankle sprain, guard Jrue Holiday is questionable because of a non-COVID-19 illness, per the NBA’s official injury report.

Both players suited up on Sunday in a surprising loss to the Houston Rockets. Middleton played just six minutes before exiting with the ankle issue. Thankfully, it’s not a serious ailment, which is a very good sign. After all, he already missed the beginning of the campaign because of injury. The Bucks cannot afford to be without him in the long run. As Giannis has said before, he’s the “closer” for Milwaukee.

As for Holiday, he finished Sunday with 25 points, eight assists, and six rebounds but was evidently not feeling too hot after the contest. There is always the chance he suits up Tuesday despite the illness. However, chances are they won’t push it if the PG isn’t at 100%. That could mean more minutes for Jevon Carter, who has shown well at times in 2022-23.

Khris Middleton is averaging 11 points, 4.6 assists, and 2.4 rebounds in five games thus far, playing just 23.8 minutes per night. Milwaukee has yet to ramp up his workload yet as they ease him back in after such a prolonged absence. Holiday meanwhile is playing like his usual self, putting up 19.1 points, 7.4 dimes, and 5.3 boards.

Hopefully, the Bucks can take care of the Dubs, even without Holiday.