By Jack Winter · 2 min read

After easily dispatching of the league-leading Boston Celtics last weekend, the Golden State Warriors face another challenge from a potential NBA Finals counterpart. Andrew Wiggins won’t be back for his team’s road matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, still sidelined by an adductor strain that robs the defending champions of their top wing defender. But at least Draymond Green will be available for the Warriors against Giannis Antetokounmpo and company, right?

Is Warriors star Draymond Green playing vs. Bucks?

Green was a surprise inclusion on Golden State’s Monday injury report with a left ankle sprain. The good news, however, is the Warriors listed him as probable to play.

Green, like Wiggins and Stephen Curry, missed last week’s stunning last-second loss to the Utah Jazz with a hip injury. Steve Kerr expressed optimism he’d be available against the Celtics, and Green indeed played without restrictions on Saturday night, spearheading his team’s impressive defensive effort in a 123-107 victory. Green was seen in the postgame locker room icing his left ankle, portending his appearance on the injury report for Tuesday’s tilt with the Bucks.

Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga and the Warriors met the moment in a statement win over the league-leading Celtics.

Though the Warriors have yet to announce his official status, expect Green to be in the lineup at Fiserv Forum.

His defensive presence looms extra large against Milwaukee, especially after Khris Middleton’s recent return from a knee injury. Green will spend ample time checking each of Antetokounmpo, Middleton and Jrue Holiday, also directing traffic and cutting off driving lanes as a back-line help defender.

The Warriors and Bucks tipoff at 4:30 p.m. (PST) on TNT.