Trade talks in the MLB are currently heating up with the league's trade deadline now just 24 hours away. Many teams are expected to be active in this year's market in its closing hours, including the Los Angeles Dodgers as well as the Seattle Mariners, each of whom has had up and down seasons thus far but still find themselves in the thick of the playoff race.

Both the Dodgers and Mariners could use some help in their respective pitching departments due to the onslaught of injuries as well as other factors, and recently, the two organizations got an interesting update in that department as it pertains to one specific trade candidate.

“A number of relievers have already been traded today — Tyler Rogers, Taylor Rogers, Andrew Chafin, Luis Garcia and Tyler Kinley — and the expectation is that Jhoan Duran could be next. Mariners and Dodgers making a push, according to sources, though other teams still trying, too,” reported Mark Feinsand of MLB.com on X, formerly Twitter.

Jhoan Duran has had a solid year on a Minnesota Twins team that has otherwise performed well below expectations, currently sitting six games below the .500 mark with a record of 51-57.

For both the Mariners and the Dodgers, it's easy to see why they'd be on the lookout for help in their pitching departments.

The Dodgers' pitching room has been hit with a brutal injury bug this year, with Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, and numerous others missing time due to various ailments. It was only recently that superstar Shohei Ohtani made his pitching debut for the team after not having stepped on the mound since his stint with the Los Angeles Angels back in 2023.

Meanwhile, the Mariners are also looking to stockpile as much pitching talent as possible ahead of what they hope will be a run to the postseason.

In any case, as previously mentioned, the MLB trade deadline is slated for July 31.

