Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Milwaukee Bucks were dealt a scare on Wednesday when Khris Middleton left their game early with knee soreness. Considering the veteran has been dealing with a similar ailment for a lot of the season, it wasn’t a good sign, especially since the playoffs are right around the corner.

However, it appears Middleton is going to be just fine. He spoke to Chris Haynes Friday before the Bucks’ contest against the Memphis Grizzlies and said the team is just being cautious. Middleton expects to be ready for the postseason and even wants to play in the season finale Sunday, but it remains to be seen if Mike Budenholzer will allow him to do so.

.@ChrisBHaynes provides the latest update on Khris Middleton after exiting Wednesday night’s game due to right knee soreness#CenterCourt | @madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/ywXG2URmL6 — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 8, 2023

Middleton didn’t make his season debut until December after recovering from wrist surgery and then also missed more time with a knee injury. He’s suited up 33 times (19 starts), averaging 15.1 points, 4.9 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per night on 31% shooting from long range. Not the same numbers as past seasons for him, but we all know how important the 31-year-old is to Milwaukee’s success.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Khris Middleton had an MRI after Wednesday on his knee and it came back clean. That being said, it’s still slightly concerning he keeps dealing with soreness. Perhaps it’s something Middleton may need to address in the offseason.

For now, though, he’s focused on ramping up his workload and helping the Bucks make a title run. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. head into the playoffs with the best record in the Association and one of the favorites to come out of the East. They’re still awaiting their first-round opponent, which will be determined after the play-in tournament next week.