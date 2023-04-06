A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Milwaukee Bucks were already without Giannis Antetokunmpo for Wednesday’s clash against the Chicago Bulls as the former back-to-back MVP deals with a knee injury. Unfortunately for Milwaukee, they will now need to be without their second-best player for the rest of the game after Khris Middleton was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday’s contest.

Middleton managed just eight minutes of action before being forced to exit the game due to a knee injury. The Bucks later announced that the former All-Star was not going to be able to return:

Khris out for the rest of this one.#Bucks pic.twitter.com/Kw10vKFDkS — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) April 6, 2023

Could this be a cause for concern for the Bucks? This is the same knee that forced Middleton to miss a huge chunk of the season, and if he re-injured the knee, then this could be a major problem for Milwaukee. The 31-year-old looked like he may have tweaked something during a jumper, and it seemed like he was hobbling a bit as he made his way back to the locker room. Note that this is all speculation at this point, though, so we shouldn’t make any conclusions just yet.

It is also worth noting that the Bucks are now sitting comfortably at the No. 1 seed in the East. Giannis’ absence on Wednesday appears to be for nothing more than rest purposes so perhaps this is the case as well for Middleton. Nevertheless, it is clear that Khris suffered some sort of discomfort in his knee, so this is certainly something to keep an eye on moving forward.