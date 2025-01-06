The Milwaukee Bucks have landed on their feet after a disastrous start to the 2024-25 season, and now they're busy working their way back up the Eastern Conference standings.

On Monday night, the Bucks' task got a bit tougher as they look to snap a two-game losing streak. Forward Khris Middleton will miss the game against the Toronto Raptors due to ankle tendinitis, according to senior NBA insider Chris Haynes.

Without Middleton in the lineup, expect the Bucks' other wings such as Andre Jackson Jr., Taurean Prince and Gary Trent Jr. to get some more minutes and some more shots.

The Bucks are looking to get back in the win column after two straight stunning losses against the Brooklyn Nets and the Portland Trail Blazers. The Raptors are another team that is not contending for a playoff spot, so the Bucks should feel good about their chances to get a win.

