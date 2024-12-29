The Milwaukee Bucks have turned their season around after a dreadful start, and part of that has coincided with the return of All-Star guard Khris Middleton from injury. But the Bucks got a little bit of a scare on Saturday during their game against the Chicago Bulls.

Khris Middleton rose up to shoot a three-point shot during the Bucks' game against the Bulls, and then landed on Lonzo Ball causing a bit of an injury scare. The play was reviewed for a possible flagrant foul as shooters need space to land, and it was ultimately called a flagrant. But Middleton downplayed any possible injury scare and also did not believe it was intentional at all, as per Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

“It's fine. Just a little tweak. But other than that, I'm thankful that's all it was,” Middleton said. “It's part of basketball. I mean, I don't think it was intentional at all. It's happened to me many times before in my career. . .it's a part of basketball, it's why I do all the exercises I do, ice, rehab, treatments and whatnot, so thankfully, it was just a tweak.”

Middleton missed the first 21 games of the 2024-25 season as he was recovering from offseason ankle surgery. It was injuries to both ankles that Middleton suffered through. He hurt his left ankle during the 2023-24 season that caused him to be sidelined for 16 games.

Then, in the 2024 playoffs, Middleton played through a right ankle sprain. In the offseason, he had two separate surgeries on both ankles.

When Middleton made his return to the lineup this season, he was initially coming off bench. But he has since rejoined the starting lineup. He's appeared in a total of nine games so far at a little over 22 minutes per game. He has been averaging 13.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 45.8 percent shooting from the field, 48.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Middleton was a key piece of the Bucks' 2022 championship run. After starting off the 2024-25 season at 2-8, the Bucks have improved to 16-14 and have climbed the Eastern Conference standings to fifth.