The Milwaukee Bucks will battle the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday in their 2023-24 season opener. All eyes will be on Damian Lillard, who's set to make his Bucks regular season debut following the offseason trade. Milwaukee's third star, Khris Middleton, is expected to play but may have a limited workload. Adrian Griffin commented on Middleton's potential workload, per Bucks reporter Jim Owczarski.

“As for the #Bucks players, Griffin said everyone participated. Re: Khris Middleton: Griffin acknowledged going from 12 minutes in his preseason debut to 35 minutes vs. the 76ers seem unlikely, but the 3-time all-star will get a bigger workload Thursday,” Owczarski reported.

Middleton will play more but probably won't be on the court for 35 minutes. Given the fact that he played 12 minutes in his preseason debut, Middleton will likely receive a decent amount of rest.

Still, it's a good sign to see that Middleton is ready to go following his injury-plagued 2022-23 campaign.

Khris Middleton is key for the Bucks

Again, everyone will be watching Damian Lillard on Thursday. Giannis Antetokounmpo also draws no shortage of attention. Middleton, though, is the difference-maker.

The 32-year-old is a reliable three-point shooter. He's going to give Lillard and Giannis a key option when they drive to the basket. With defenses likely to clog the paint upon a Giannis drive, Middleton will be waiting beyond the arc for an open look.

For his career, Middleton owns a superb 38.8 three-point percentage. It should be noted that Middleton struggled in 2022-23. That said, he dealt with injury concerns and only played 33 games.

Middleton simply never found his rhythm for the Bucks last year. He should be in line for a rebound campaign during the 2023-24 season. With Middleton, Giannis, and Lillard set to lead the charge, the Bucks will truly be a fascinating team to follow all year long.