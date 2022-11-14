Published November 14, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

There are few bigger superstars in the NBA today than Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar is well aware of this fact, and he has embraced his status as one of the most popular athletes in the world today.

Be that as it may, Giannis still doesn’t believe that he is now the face of the NBA. He honestly admitted that he is one of them, but that at this point, the Bucks All-Star believes that this title still belongs to LeBron James:

“Definitely (I feel) like one of the faces of the league,” Giannis said on a recent episode of teammate Serge Ibaka’s How Hungry Are You? podcast. “… (But) no — LeBron is still playing.

“Steph just won a championship, KD’s still cooking, Embiid’s killing, Jokic back-to-back MVP, Luka Magic — a lot of people out there.”

Always the picture of humility, Giannis also named Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, and Luka Doncic as the other superstars he considers to be in the conversation when talking about the face of the NBA.

What’s interesting, however, is that Father Time is now catching up with LeBron James — be it ever so slowly. The same can be said for Curry, who like LeBron, will likely be retiring in the next five years or so (probably sooner for LeBron). Once this happens, someone has to take up the mantle of being the face of the NBA. Sooner or later, Giannis Antetokounmpo will need to stake his claim.