Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed nearly two weeks with a knee injury. The last time he played was back on January 11th against the Hawks, when he finished with 18 rebounds and ten assists in the 114-105 Milwaukee win. Without their best player, the Bucks have done little but tread water of late, as the team is 2-2 over its last four games. So when the Bucks travel to Cleveland to play Darius Garland and the Cavaliers on Saturday night, every Bucks fan will surely want to know: Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight vs. the Cavs?

Is Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo playing vs. Cavs

Bucks fans will have to wait a bit longer for a definitive answer to this question.

The Bucks have Antetokounmpo listed as questionable for Saturday’s showdown, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. Additionally, Serge Ibaka (not with team) and Khris Middleton (right knee soreness) will both sit out for Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, 28, is in his tenth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Bucks. He’s averaging 31.0 points, 11.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks across 35 appearances this season. Despite the terrific all-around campaign that Antetokounmpo is having, he’s still struggling to make his threes and free throws. Antetokounmpo is currently converting just 65.3% of his free-throw attempts and 24.5% of his threes.

Regardless of whether Antetokounmpo can play, the Bucks will have their hands full on Saturday against a Cavs squad that’s excellent at home. Cleveland’s 19-5 home record is the best in a loaded Eastern Conference.