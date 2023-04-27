The Milwaukee Bucks season came crashing down to an end Wednesday after the Bucks fell to the Miami Heat in Game 5 of their first-round series. Milwaukee became the sixth No. 1 seed to lose in the playoffs to an eight-seed.

Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer admitted he should have handled the final possession of regulation differently. With the game tied at 118, the Bucks had the ball with 0.5 seconds left. Rather than call a timeout to draw up a play and move the ball into the Bucks’ half of the court, Budenholzer opted to let his team play it out.

“Yeah, we needed to call a timeout there,” Budenholzer said.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The game went to overtime, where the Heat jumped out to a seven-point lead. The Bucks cut it down to two points and had the ball for the final possession. Again, Budenholzer decided not to call a timeout, though Milwaukee had nine seconds this time instead of less than one.

The result? The Bucks didn’t even get a shot off, dropping the game and the series in one of the more head-scratching ways. Milwaukee led by 16 going into the fourth quarter at home and facing elimination. They saw their lead and season slip away in a matter of minutes.

Playing through injury, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 38 points only to be topped by Jimmy Butler’s 42. Antetokounmpo added 20 rebounds in the loss. He could have used an assist from his coach Mike Budenholzer on the final possession of regulation or overtime. Perhaps the Bucks would be preparing for a Game 6.