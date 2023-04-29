A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

It comes as no surprise that Mike Budenholzer has come under heavy criticism following the Milwaukee Bucks‘ shocking first-round exit against the Miami Heat. After all, the No. 1 seeded Bucks were expected to cruise through the opening round against a Heat side that had to go through the Play-In tournament just to be able to secure their spot in the NBA Playoffs. Coach Bud has been the architect behind Milwaukee’s success and at this point, he’s also taking the blame for their demise.

So much so, that there have already been rumors about the Bucks parting ways with Coach Bud this summer. This is despite the fact that this is the same man who coached Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. to a championship a couple of years ago.

ESPN’s NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski has acknowledged the possibility of Budenholzer getting the axe, but according to the renowned NBA insider, the Bucks aren’t going to make any hasty decisions here:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“They’re going to take their time and get past the emotion of how this season ended, these great expectations they had as the No. 1 seed in the East, and then start to really deliberate about how they might move forward,” Woj said. I don’t think there’s gonna be any decision or sense of his future for some time.”

"They're going to take their time and get past the emotion of how this season ended, these great expectations they had… I don't think there's gonna be any decision or sense of his future for some time."@wojespn on Bucks coach Mike Budenholzerpic.twitter.com/6KpKnpOsIT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 28, 2023

Woj also pointed out that while Coach Bud does have some supporters within the organization, the fact that the team now has a new ownership structure could have a significant impact on Budenholzer’s future with the team. Wojnarowski reports that there’s going to be a handful of personnel decisions within the roster involving the likes of Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez. At this point, it sounds like the same is going to be the case for Mike Budenholzer, who’s looking like his role with the squad is going to be placed under the microscope this summer.