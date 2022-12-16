By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

On the heels of taking down reigning NBA champions Golden State Warriors, the Milwaukee Bucks looked like they were on their way to at least giving the Memphis Grizzlies a tough fight Thursday night on the road. The complete opposite happened, though, with Ja Morant and the Grizzlies dealing the Bucks a soul-crushing 142-101 loss in a game that was practically over way before the final buzzer even sounded.

After the game, Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer sounded exactly what you’d expect a head coach of a team that just got blown out would.

“We were just beaten soundly, in every way, shape and form. We have to own that,” Budenholzer told reports in the postgame press conference, via Bally Sports Wisconsin.

The Bucks were dominated on both ends of the floor. They only made 37.2 percent of their attempts from the field, while Memphis had 21 more field goals made on a 54.9 percent shooting. Milwaukee tried desperately to cut down the lead by launching a bunch of threes, but the Bucks’ effort from behind the arc only plunged their shooting splits even deeper, with the team going just 13-for-50 from the 3-point region. The Bucks were also utterly outworked on the glass, snatching only 39 rebounds to 56 by the Grizzlies.

It was simply one of those nights for the Bucks, who got just 19 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo. Bobby Portis was a bright spot for Milwaukee, though, as he scored 19 points on 8-for-14 shooting from the floor. Outside of Antetokounmpo, no other starter scored more than nine points.

The Bucks will regroup and will look to get back to their winning ways on Saturday at home against the Utah Jazz.