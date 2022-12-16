By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

More often than not, things that could go wrong will go wrong. It’s called Murphy’s Law for a reason. But there are just some nights when everything falls into place. This is one such night for Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. It’s not too often that any NBA team loses by 41 points. And it’s not too often that the team that loses by such a huge deficit is a team as good as the Milwaukee Bucks, who boast the services of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

But there it was. The stars aligned for the Grizzlies, as they put the Bucks in the blender all night long en route to a 142-101 victory. Winning already gives athletes plenty of reasons to celebrate vociferously. But to beat a championship contender to a pulp like they did? That deserves an over-the-top celebration. And Morant, the master of dancing and having fun, led the way for the Grizzlies’ jubilation.

With five minutes to go in the game and the Grizzlies having sealed the game ages ago, the FedExForum broke out the wave. Of course, Ja Morant wouldn’t miss out on any of that for the world, so there he was, along with Dillon Brooks, Desmond Bane, and the rest of the players on the bench, joining the crowd in their euphoria.

The Bucks-Grizzlies game got to the point where the Memphis bench joined the fans in doing The Wave 😂 (via @BallySportsSO)pic.twitter.com/OWjFDHv6U9 — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) December 16, 2022

There may be plenty of questions surrounding the Grizzlies’ ability to make a deeper playoff run than they did last season. One thing cannot be questioned, however. The vibes in their locker room are, for sure, immaculate and this team loves playing for and with each other. Perhaps that’s what puts them over-the-top in the ever-competitive chase for an NBA championship.