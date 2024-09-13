The Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly signed big man Ibou Badji to an Exhibit 10 contract, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, marking Badji's third stint with the organization. The Exhibit 10 deal provides the Bucks with flexibility, as it is a non-guaranteed contract that does not count against the cap and can be converted into a two-way deal if necessary.

Additionally, if the Bucks waive Badji and he spends at least 60 days with the team’s G-League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, he becomes eligible for a bonus of up to $77.5K. This arrangement indicates that while he may not contribute to the Bucks' main roster right away, a clear pathway for his development within the organization remains.

Badji, a 21-year-old Senegal native, began his NBA journey when he signed with the Bucks as an undrafted free agent in 2022. However, he never made an appearance on the main roster, instead spending his time with the Herd in the G-League. His size and defensive potential were evident during his stint, as he averaged 2.7 blocks across 23 games in the G-League, making him a legitimate shot-blocking threat. Badji eventually signed a two-way deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, where he made his NBA debut and appeared in 22 games during the 2022-23 season, averaging 1.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks per game. Though his time on the court was limited, he showcased flashes of his defensive abilities, making him an intriguing prospect for teams in need of size and rim protection.

Ibou Badji’s size and defensive potential keep him in Milwaukee’s plans despite offensive limitations

Despite his journey with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Trail Blazers, Ibou Badji is still far from a polished, NBA-ready player. His offensive game remains a work in progress, and he primarily served as a bench player during his time in Portland, receiving just one start. However, Milwaukee's decision to bring him back on another contract signals that the team still sees potential in him. At 7'0″ to 7'2″ depending on reports, Badji’s size alone makes him a valuable asset, particularly in a Bucks roster that primarily relies on Brook Lopez as the main center, with Bobby Portis and Giannis Antetokounmpo occasionally playing in the position.

Given Milwaukee's current depth at the center spot, it's unlikely that Badji will play a significant role for the Bucks in the upcoming season. However, the Exhibit 10 contract allows the team to keep him within their system while he continues to develop his skills with the Wisconsin Herd. If Badji can improve and show growth in the G-League, there is a possibility that he could eventually crack the Bucks' rotation, especially if injuries or other factors create an opening.

With Milwaukee's offseason roster now at 21 players, it seems that Badji’s immediate future lies with the Herd, but his path back to the NBA is still open. His defensive potential, combined with his towering height and shot-blocking prowess, makes him a player to watch as the season progresses. While Badji may not make an immediate impact, the Bucks' continued investment in him shows they believe in his upside, and his journey in Milwaukee may be far from over.