The Milwaukee Bucks, winners of their first six games, are off to a scorching hot start this season. It’s extremely early, but that 6-0 start could actually mean more than meets the eye for Giannis Antetokounmpo and co.

Any team could have a hot streak and go on a strong string of games netting them six straight wins throughout the season. But based on historical precedent, doing so at the very beginning of the year could prove to be a very good omen for any team’s title aspirations.

Based on the last 25 seasons, 24 teams have started off the season 6-0. The Bucks are now the 25th. Of those teams before them, eight of them made the NBA Finals, putting the rate at 33 percent. That may not look like great odds outright, but given the vast number of squads that have legitimate title aspirations, you’d take those chances given how grueling the NBA playoffs can be.

It does make sense, logically speaking. The early portion of the NBA season is oftentimes the feeling out period for most teams. New additions are trying to assimilate onto their new rosters. Teams that are supposed to be “bad *cough* Jazz and Spurs *cough* could still shock teams that are supposed to be better given that everyone is starting off with a clean slate.

Being absolutely locked in this early into the NBA season is oftentimes a sign of a roster that not only is talented, but also has their chemistry down pat. The Bucks have their identity settled and are led by one of the best players in the NBA in Giannis Antetokounmpo. Among the teams in the Eastern Conference, it’s hard to argue that their squad has the most stability and it won’t be surprising if they end up being the last team standing.

One of the most impressive parts is that the Bucks haven’t even had Khris Middleton back yet.

The Bucks are 6-0. Their second best player hasn’t played a single minute. pic.twitter.com/E2KaRtBxoF — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 1, 2022

The Milwaukee Bucks look dead set on avenging their early exit from last season. They’re off to a good start so far.