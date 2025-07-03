The Colorado Rockies remain at the bottom of the Major League Baseball standings. Interim manager Warren Schaeffer has settled into his new position after Colorado made a change. However, the Rockies have a ways to go in their rebuild. Shortstop Ezequiel Tovar is an important piece of Colorado's future. Schaeffer confirmed that his recovery is going well before Thursday's game against the Houston Astros.

Tovar has not played in an MLB game since the beginning of June. An oblique injury sent Tovar to the injured list, where has has been recovering for more than a month. His rehabilitation has gone as scheduled. The Rockies are close to sending him on a rehab assignment, according to Denver Post reporter Patrick Saunders.

Tovar ran the bases and has been swinging without any pain this week. The young infielder will not be rushed back to the major leagues, but his team misses him. Ryan Ritter has done a decent job in his stead, but Tovar gives Colorado the best chance to succeed. Unfortunately, they will not have access to him as they try to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Astros.

Schaeffer has implemented new strategies throughout his short tenure with the Rockies. It has not translated into wins yet, but Colorado's players have begun to buy in to the new philosophies. Tovar's reintroduction to the order will give the team a much-needed boost as they kick off the second half of their season.

Before suffering his injury, Tovar was having a down season at the plate and in the field. However, he is more than capable of shaking his slow start off and blossoming in the back half of the regular season. All Colorado needs to see is that Tovar and his teammates are heading in the right direction as the Rockies settle on their long-term plans.

Tovar's minor league rehab assignment could last multiple games. If he can get through those cleanly, the Rockies will gladly welcome him back to the team in front of Ritter at shortstop.