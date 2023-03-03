The Milwaukee Bucks had the NBA world buzzing after they announced the signing of controversial big man Meyers Leonard last week. The Bucks seem to have liked what they saw from the 31-year-old, and it now appears that Leonard’s time in Milwaukee is set to get an extension.

ESPN’s NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Bucks now intend to a second 10-day contract. This is after the 7-foot center averaged 2.8 points and 2.0 rebounds in 6.8 minutes played over the past four contests. Leonard has suited up in all four of Milwaukee’s games since he signed for them, and it has resulted in four wins for the mighty Bucks.

Meyers Leonard isn’t exactly a game-changer for Milwaukee, and it certainly wasn’t because of him that this team has won their last four games. After all, the Bucks have been winning even before Leonard arrived. In fact, they are now in the midst of a mind-blowing 16-game winning streak.

It is worth noting that league rules stipulate that players are only allowed two 10-day deals with a specific team. This means that once this second 10-day deal expires, the Bucks will need to sign Leonard to a rest-of-the-season contract if they want to keep him on board.

Before making his Bucks debut on February 24th, the last time this man saw action in the NBA was in January of 2021 with the Miami Heat. Leonard was involved in a highly-publicized controversy after uttering an anti-semitic slur during a live stream. Miami waived him amid the scandal, and it wasn’t until Milwaukee signed him last week that he was given a second chance in the league.