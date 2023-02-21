The Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to sign big man Meyers Leonard to a 10-day contract came as a shock for some. After all, he hasn’t played in an NBA game for over two years now, with his failure to find a team closely linked to his controversial comments in the past.

Nonetheless, the Bucks have done their due diligence in assessing Leonard. Apparently, they have been keeping an eye on him for a long time now, assessing his condition and fit to the team. Not to mention that Milwaukee could really use some depth on the frontcourt behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez, especially with Serge Ibaka gone (traded at the deadline} and Bobby Portis still nursing a knee injury (MCL sprain).

“The Bucks have been monitoring Leonard’s progress for over a year and conducted a workout with him last month, sources said. Milwaukee had an open roster spot and wanted to bring in a big man with shooting ability and a playoff history. Leonard played 28 playoff games in his seven seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers,” Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported.

Meyers Leonard’s addition is certainly a low-risk, high-reward move for the Bucks. If they don’t like what he shows during his 10-day deal, they can easily let him walk away. If they need more time to assess him, they can simply give him another 10-day contract before making a decision whether to officially sign him or not.

Leonard has career averages of 5.6 points and 3.9 rebounds. While he’s no superstar, he remains a serviceable big man who can provide quality minutes if used right.