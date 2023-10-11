The Milwaukee Bucks have been a contender in recent years. However, there is even more hype surrounding the team heading into the 2023-24 season after the acquisition of superstar Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers. With Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo on the roster, some have questioned how Khris Middleton will fit into the offense. Lillard addressed Middleton's potential role and fit during a recent interview.

“Like I said before, how Giannis is and how I am, he’s naturally going to get opportunities,” Lillard said about Middleton's fit, via Eric Nehm of The Athletic. “I don’t plan on having the ball in my hands the whole time. And if Giannis doesn’t have it, I know Khris is a handler, a shot maker, a playmaker and we gotta play off of each other. I think that’s how we’re going to be our best. We gotta leave room for Khris to be Khris.”

Lillard also said he's discussed the situation with Middleton. He believes they are on the same page and is confident that the Bucks will find chemistry during the 2023-24 season.

Bucks' new look offense

The NBA has seen a number of big 3's in the past. But Lillard, Giannis, and Middleton may be one of the best. In fact, even Lillard is not sure how opponents will try to defend the Bucks.

Lillard is capable of scoring from just about anywhere on the court. He's lethal from behind the arc though. Once defenses choose to guard Lillard tight near the top of the court, Giannis will likely find himself open inside the paint. And even if defenses choose to place their focus on stopping Lillard and Giannis, Middleton will be open.

There isn't a perfect strategy for limiting this Bucks squad. Milwaukee features an extremely high-ceiling heading into the season. Still, nothing will be given to them. The Eastern Conference is loaded with talent and opponents won't back down. Nevertheless, it is clear that Damian Lillard and the Bucks are confident.