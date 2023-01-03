By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Donovan Mitchell and Klay Thompson put on a show in the NBA on Monday night, and added some ridiculous history to their monster performances in the process.

Spida became the 12th player in NBA history to score over 70 points in a game, absolutely carrying the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 145-134 overtime win over the Chicago Bulls on home court. He scored 71, added eight rebounds, 11 assists and a block to cap off the greatest individual performance of his career.

Thompson turned back the clock for the Golden State Warriors on Monday, proving he can still turn it on and carry his team to victory as a 32-year-old. The superstar scored a season-best 54 points of his own in a thrilling 143-141 double overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks, shooting a ridiculous 10-of-21 from the three-point line.

Donovan Mitchell and Klay Thompson will add their names to the history book in a genuinely thrilling night of basketball; of the 12 times an NBA player has scored 70+ points in a game, this is the third where another scored at least 50 on the same day, according to ESPN’s Kevin Pelton.

The last time it happened was back in Dec. 1961, when Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor put up unbelievable stat lines against one another. In a 151-147 triple overtime victory for the Los Angeles Lakers, Elgin Baylor finished with 63 points, 31 rebounds and seven assists.

Insanely, that was only the second-best stat line of the night, as the legendary Chamberlain set the nets on fire, finishing with a then-NBA record 78 points to go along with 43 rebounds in a losing effort. The performance came less than four months before he would have his famous 100-point game.

The other time it happened was in Apr. 1978, when David Thompson and George Gervin scored 73 and 63 points on the same night, respectively.

It was a Monday night for the ages in the National Basketball Association, with two of the best players in the game today turning in a couple of performances worthy of the history books.