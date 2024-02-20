Bucks guard Patrick Beverley always has a huge chip on his shoulder, which should lead to an entertaining clash vs. the 76ers on the 25th.

Patrick Beverley has made a living out of blowing the chip on his shoulder out of proportion. Beverley is unabashed in using the smallest slight as motivation for him to become a better basketball player. Following his trade to the Milwaukee Bucks at the deadline in exchange for Cameron Payne, Beverley now has an even stronger reason to turn up against the Philadelphia 76ers, his former team, now that Philly has signed his de facto replacement, Kyle Lowry.

Speaking on the Pat Bev Pod, the recently-acquired Bucks guard revealed that he has his next matchup against the 76ers encircled on his calendar as he can't wait to be the bane of Lowry's existence.

“Man I’m on Kyle [Lowry’s] ass when we play Philly. Straight up. That’s just how it go, like how dare you? But say less,” Beverley said.

Patrick Beverley is not the kind of basketball player who lets facts and reason get in the way of a good story. It makes him one of the most bizarrely entertaining players in the history of the NBA. Beverley wants to make a statement against Kyle Lowry on February 25, when the Bucks take on the 76ers, even though he understands why he was traded.

The Bucks guard acknowledged that Lowry, after his trade to the Charlotte Hornets, was likely headed for the buyout market, and that the 76ers brass, led by head coach Nick Nurse, would want to get the point guard he had the most success with. Meanwhile, with Doc Rivers assuming the role of head coach for Milwaukee, Beverley understood that Rivers would want to bring in a familiar figure who would help set the tone for the team amid their struggles on the defensive end of the court.

But on the 25th, it's still uncertain if Patrick Beverley would get the matchup against Kyle Lowry he so craves. The 76ers have Tyrese Maxey and Cameron Payne as options at point guard, and Lowry hasn't played in a while, so it's not quite clear how many minutes he'll be logging by then, if any. But expect there to be theatrics if the Bucks guard, indeed, ends up sharing the court with Lowry in a few days' time.