Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s inspirational failure speech is making waves throughout the sporting world.

After the Bucks exited the playoffs in five games to the Miami Heat last week, Antetokounmpo was asked if he considered the season a failure.

The 2021 NBA champion initially displayed frustration since he was asked the same question by the reporter a year ago — however, he managed to keep his cool while providing a great answer.

“It’s not a failure, it’s steps to success,” the Bucks star said. “There’s always steps to it. Michael Jordan played 15 years, won six championships. The other nine years was a failure?

“… There’s no failure in sports. There’s good days, bad days. Some days you are able to be successful, some days you’re not. … That’s what sports is about. You don’t always win.

Footage of Antetokounmpo’s answer went viral with many in the sporting world paying homage to his words and the latest is Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti.

“What Antetokounmpo said was fantastic,” Ancelotti was quoted as saying by Bleacher Report. “… Failure is when you don’t try to do something as well as you can. When you try to do your best, you have a clear conscience, and that’s never a failure, not just in sport but in life.”

With Madrid 11 points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona in second place with six games to go, it’s probably not so much a surprise why Ancelotti resonates with Antetokounmpo’s words.

That said, Los Blancos can still have a great season as they can still defend their Champions League crown — provided they get past Manchester City in the semifinals.