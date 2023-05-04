Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Milwaukee Bucks have parted ways with head coach Mike Budenholzer after a disappointing first round exit from the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Following the announcement, the Bucks official Twitter account posted a statement from General Manager Jon Horst and Team President Peter Feigin.

A letter from Bucks General Manager Jon Horst and Team President Peter Feigin. pic.twitter.com/8Y8t8V918x — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 4, 2023

It is a fairly empty message, as it sounds like something an AI system could generate just as easily. It was certainly a tough decision to let go of Budenholzer given the success that he had, but there is no denying the Bucks underachieved this season.

The Bucks came into the 2023 NBA Playoffs as the No. 1 overall seed and had firm NBA Finals aspirations. Giannis Antetokounmpo was coming off of arguably his best season, while their roster was as deep it has ever been, including their championship roster from 2021. Nonetheless, none of that mattered come their first round matchup with the Miami Heat.

They were stunned by the No. 8 seed under the leading charge of Jimmy Butler. Butler followed up an historic 56 point Game 4 performance by hitting a stunning buzzer beater in Game 5 to send the game into overtime. Ultimately, the Heat used the extra frame to put the nail in the coffin of the Bucks season. Budenholzer now leaves the Bucks after five seasons and one NBA Finals ring.

Milwaukee heads into the offseason with the primary objective to find Budenholzer’s replacement, someone that Giannis Antetokounmpo will undoubtedly have to approve of. It was a great run for Mike Budenholzer in Milwaukee, but he will now be on someone else’s sidelines if he wants to keep coaching in the NBA.