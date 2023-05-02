Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for a second round matchup against the Golden State Warriors, the most anticipated series of the 2023 NBA Playoffs so far. Ahead of the series, Charles Barkley calls on Anthony Davis to be a big time player consistently for the Lakers if they want to advance to the 2023 Western Conference Finals.

"I still like the Lakers in the next series [vs. the Warriors]… But my faith in Anthony Davis— I can't trust that dude… Can they get 4 great games out of AD? That's what this series is gonna come down to." —Charles Barkley (via @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/iPf9Y3hbAu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 2, 2023

“I think it’s gonna be a great series, but my faith in Anthony Davis…I can’t trust that dude…he played great every other game. Can Anthony Davis dominate for four games? I think he has a huge advantage, I don’t think they [the Warriors] have anybody who can guard him, but he’s so inconsistent. When he plays like he’s capable of, he is great…can they get four great games out of Anthony Davis, that is what this series is going to come down to.”

Barkley believes that Davis needs to be a more consistent player for the Lakers to advance, and he has a point. The biggest knock on Davis is his inability to string together elite performances, a characteristic he put on display in the first round against the Grizzlies. He had multiple dominant double-double outings, although he also had multiple lackluster games where he shot below 31% from the field.

Barkley is right that Davis will need to be more consistent, and he is also right that the opportunity is ripe for the taking for Davis. He definitely has a mismatch against a Warriors team that lacks in size, not to mention having no one nearly as skilled at the same position as Davis. Charles Barkley takes the Lakers over the Warriors in the series, and if Anthony Davis does put forth the effort Lakers fans know he can, it would come as no surprise if Barkley is right.