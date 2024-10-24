Stephen A. Smith began his NBA Finals prediction after the Milwaukee Bucks dismantled the injury-riddled Philadelphia 76ers, thanks to Damian Lillard. The Bucks point guard posted 30 points, nine rebounds, and six assists while connecting on six three-pointers. On ESPN's First Take, Smith said he believes Milwaukee is poised for a return to the Finals.



“If this version of Damian Lillard is going to be there throughout the season, with Giannis and us knowing what he brings to the table, Milwaukee is in the mix to win it all,” Smith said.

Lillard had a hectic offseason, as he spent time training with former NAVY Seal, David Goggins. Not to mention, Lillard learned some more leadership responsibilities with Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks point guard mentioned how being dominant is a major priority.

He certainly showed that in the first game. While Antetokounmpo still dominated with 25 points and 14 rebounds, Lillard's efficiency showed. The 76ers defense was picking him up nearly full court, or at least the moment he crossed the half-court line. The pick-and-pop dynamic with center Brook Lopez was also on display. He navigated screens, spaced the floor, and allowed Antetokounmpo to dominate the paint.

Is Stephen A. Smith serious about the Bucks being NBA Finals contenders?

If Milwaukee were to make the Finals, they would have to go through some stacked teams. The 76ers squad they just played were without Joel Embiid and newly-acquired Paul George. Also, the New York Knicks added Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns. Finally, the reigning NBA championship team, the Boston Celtics are as deep as any team in the league. The duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown has been together since 2018.

This is only Lillard and Antetokounmpo's second season together. The chemistry looks great but it's a tall task to try and dismantle the Celtics. Regardless, the Bucks stars have all the talent to do it. Plus, Antetokounmpo has been to the big dance before and came out on top. He took down the Phoenix Suns in six games and dropped a 50-piece in the championship-winning game.

It's only the first game of the season, so this might be a bit of an overreaction. Still, a great team did what a great team does on Wednesday. They took care of business emphatically. If it will sustain through the entire 82-game season, that's another question to ask. In the meantime, Milwaukee will aim to keep its dominance going on Friday against their division rival, the Chicago Bulls.