The Las Vegas Aces extended their smoldering streak on Wednesday after beating the Atlanta Dream, 81-75, at Gateway Center Arena for their 12th straight win. A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young led the way anew as they continue to solidify their hold on the second spot in the team standings.

The Aces improved to 26-14, erasing all the concerns they had during their slump a few months ago. They are one game ahead of the Dream, who fell to 24-14.

Wilson had a double-double of 34 points and 10 rebounds on top of four blocks against the Dream, while Young chipped in an all-around brilliance of 10 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. She also made team history after becoming the first player to record multiple triple-doubles, according to StatMuse.

Jackie Young becomes the first player in franchise history with multiple triple-doubles: pic.twitter.com/XwbdgPKLYn — StatMuse (@statmuse) August 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Aces guard also now has the third-most triple-doubles by a guard in league history, trailing only New York Liberty's Ionescu and Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark, who have four and three, respectively, according to Polymarket Hoops.

Jackie Young has the 3rd most triple-doubles by a guard in WNBA history. Trailing only Caitlin Clark & Sabrina Ionescu. pic.twitter.com/KJ2jiOEm43 — Polymarket Hoops (@PolymarketHoops) August 28, 2025

With Jewell Loyd struggling in her first stint with the Aces, the 27-year-old Young has picked up the cudgels in the backcourt. She is averaging 16.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.3 steals this season, earning her fourth straight nod to the All-Star Game.

Las Vegas clinched a playoff spot in its win over the Chicago Sky, 79-74, at Wintrust Arena on Monday. Young led the scoring with 22 points and added seven assists, three steals, and two blocks.

After the win over the Sky, Young acknowledged their maturity amid their hot streak.

“Back in early June, we probably would have lost this game. But I think it just shows our growth throughout the year and how we’re able to just come together as a team and grind out a win. They’re not all going to be pretty,” said the two-time champion in a report from Field Level Media.

The Aces will have a three-game homestand starting on September 4 when they go up against the league-leading Minnesota Lynx. The Aces are 0-3 against the Lynx this season.