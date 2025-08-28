The New York Mets capped off a pivotal sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, and Mark Vientos continued his offensive tear in the process. The third baseman launched a two-run homer in the seventh inning, his sixth long ball over the last 10 games, helping New York secure a 6-0 shutout win at Citi Field.

The official MLB account took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to highlight the streak Vientos is on and the growing impact he’s having at the plate.

“Mark Vientos is HOT

He's got 6 homers and 17 RBI in his last 10 games!”

That home run wasn’t just another stat-padding swing. It capped a sweep that cut the Mets’ NL East deficit to four games and extended Philadelphia’s losing streak at Citi Field to 10 straight. Over the 3-game series, the 25-year-old hit .500 with 5 hits, a home run, 6 RBIs, and 2 runs scored—offering clear proof of his emergence as a reliable power threat in the heart of the order.

The timing couldn’t be better. With the Mets playoff push heating up, contributions beyond stars like Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso are becoming crucial. Vientos has stepped up at the right moment, hitting .395 with a .452 on-base percentage and .816 slugging over his last 10 games.

With New York now 7-3 in their last 10 and surging offensively, Vientos’ bat adds needed depth. His power surge is helping stabilize a lineup that struggled earlier in the summer and now looks postseason-ready.

The third baseman's recent production has also come at a time when New York’s lineup is finally clicking top to bottom, giving manager Carlos Mendoza more flexibility with matchups and late-game decisions as the team chases ground in the NL East.

The Mets' sweep of the Phillies signals a major shift in the division race. With a pivotal four-game series between the two teams coming up the week after next, the stakes are only rising. And if Vientos stays this hot, he could be the difference-maker.

