The Big 12 jumpstarted the college football season outside of the United States. Iowa State grabbed the 24-21 win over Kansas State in Dublin, Ireland. Kansas also grabbed a convincing 31-7 romp over Fresno State with Jalon Daniels going off in Lawrence. Now everyone else in the conference including defending champ Arizona State will attract the CFB spotlight this weekend, leading into our first Big 12 Power Rankings of the 2025 season.

1. Arizona State

The Sun Devils silenced a large population of doubters last season — winning the conference after getting picked last before 2024. Now 16 starters return to the conference champs including quarterback Sam Leavitt and the top Big 12 wide receiver Jordyn Tyson. Head coach Kenny Dillingham gets a deep defense with nine returners representing that side. And he gains Purdue transfer Kyndrich Breedlove in the secondary — who grabbed three picks last season.

2. Iowa State

The Cyclones overcame a rain-soaked Saturday that led to a sloppy first half. Quarterback Rocco Becht showed strong composure despite the conditions. But he'll need to take stronger care of the football against South Dakota. The run defense will need to improve as well, after allowing an average of 4.1 yards against KSU.

3. Texas Tech

The Red Raiders grew popular for five-star prospects on the college football recruiting trail. Head coach Joey McGuire is instilling new excitement after improving to 8-5. Rebuilding the defense from their 132nd ranking will be integral in Lubbock. New defensive coordinator Shiel Wood brings a turnover-happy scheme from Houston that's known to disguise coverages pre-snap. Running back Quinten Joyner is a huge loss, though, after tearing his ACL.

4. Baylor

Dave Aranda rewarded himself an extra stay in Waco thanks to Baylor's late charge. Winning the last six regular season games before falling to LSU in the Texas Bowl. He gets the top returning Big 12 running back in Bryson Washington. Quarterback Sawyer Robertson also returns after throwing 11 touchdowns in the final four games.

5. BYU

The Cougars lure back talented wide receiver Chase Roberts. Jake Retzlaff showed signs of promise too with 20 touchdown passes. He must cut down on the turnovers moving forward. Head coach Kalani Sitake needs his defensive line to step up after losing all four starters. But Provo is enthusiastic following an impressive 11-2 campaign.

6. Kansas

The Jayhawks look like they're picking up where they left off. Kansas has now won its last four of five contests. Linebacker Bangally Kamara led a KU defense that grabbed 10 tackles behind the line of scrimmage versus the Bulldogs.

7. TCU

Sonny Dykes and company closed 2024 with four straight victories. His area of expertise offense features QB Josh Hoover and WR Eric McAlister back. Jordan Dwyer adds firepower after hitting 1,192 yards and 12 touchdowns at Idaho in '24. TCU gets to spoil the CFB debut of Bill Belichick Monday in Chapel Hill.

8. Colorado

Much different looking offense with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter off to the league. Same with Jimmy Horn and LaJohntay Wester. But Deion Sanders gets a past New Year's Six QB in Kaidon Salter to lead his Buffaloes. Veteran Omarion Miller leads a newer crop of wideouts, while DJ McKinney garners NFL attention at CB.

9. Utah

Kyle Whittingham and the Utes endured a 5-7 debut in the Big 12. Past history indicates Utah will head to a bowl game after a seven-loss campaign. Tackle Spencer Fano and senior center Jaren Kump lead a deep offensive line.

10. Kansas State

Turnovers and inconsistency doomed the Wildcats in Ireland. Now top running back Dylan Edwards is out for Saturday against North Dakota. QB Avery Johnson will need a bounce back game especially amid some family drama.

11. Houston

Willie Fritz, like Whittingham, received a rough introduction into the conference. But Fritz is a proven winner and now has Texas A&M QB transfer Connor Weigman leading the offense.

12. Cincinnati

The Bearcats overhauled in the secondary. Coastal Carolina transfer Matthew McDoom may need to carry this unit right away off past experience. Wide receiver rises as a massive strength with newcomers Cyrus Allen (Texas A&M) and Caleb Goodie (Colorado State). Nebraska poses as a big challenge right away on Thursday night.

13. West Virginia

Rich Rodriguez looks like he's here to stay this time in Morgantown. But he's dealing with roster attrition. He'll need RB Jaheim White to spark his vaunted spread option offense right away.

14. Oklahoma State

Longtime head coach Mike Gundy had no choice. He needed to restock his roster in the portal, then rearrange his coaching staff. His two-decade run in Stillwater as an HC is now in jeopardy.

15. Arizona

Brent Brennan produced a top 10 wide receiver in Tetairoa McMillan. But Arizona underachieved in a 4-8 season. The Wildcats will need to become road warriors late in the season — with only two home games in the last six contests. Returning passer Noah Fifita will now operate an Air Raid system as Seth Doege is the new OC.

16. UCF

Scott Frost produced astronomical results the last time he was in Orlando. He's given another rebuild on his hands. He's facing a questionable QB and WR room, though. Frost can re-win the Knights fanbase by beating Jacksonville State and North Carolina A&T in weeks one and two — before Bill Belichick pulls up with North Carolina.