For nearly two decades, Greek basketball has lived in the shadow of its golden generation. The country’s last EuroBasket triumph came in 2005, and the last medal of any kind was a bronze in 2009. Since then, Greece has been a consistent participant, yet always stumbled in the knockout rounds. Quarterfinal exits in 2015, 2017, and 2022 marked a pattern of frustration.

Enter Giannis Antetokounmpo. At the height of his powers and coming off another playoff run NBA season, the two-time MVP once again shoulders the hopes of an entire nation. But unlike in Milwaukee, where he has Bobby Portis and Myles Turner to lean on, Giannis is the unquestioned alpha in Greece’s setup. The roster lacks depth and shooting, forcing Antetokounmpo to play superhero every possession.

Still, tournaments are about stars, and few in the world shine brighter than Giannis. With EuroBasket 2025 approaching and Greece drawn into Group C alongside Spain, Italy, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Georgia, and host Cyprus, it’s time to consider just how far Giannis can push his country. Here are three bold predictions for his run in Riga.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will lead EuroBasket in scoring

When Antetokounmpo commits to international play, he doesn’t ease into games; he overwhelms them. His physical dominance against European big men is unmatched, and in FIBA play, where spacing can be tighter, his ability to bulldoze through defenses matters even more. Greece will have to funnel almost every possession through Giannis, whether in transition, post-ups, or as a driver off high pick-and-rolls.

Opposing defenses will certainly load up on him. Spain, Italy, and Germany in past tournaments have tried everything from zone coverages to doubling him as soon as he crosses half court. But unlike his NBA opponents, who have multiple elite defenders to throw at him, most EuroBasket teams don’t have the depth of bodies to withstand him for 40 minutes.

Giannis averaged 30.4 points per game in the NBA last season, and while FIBA rules tend to slow scoring numbers, the volume of touches he’ll get makes him a prime candidate to top the tournament. If Greece is to advance, Antetokounmpo may have to push beyond 25 points per night. That level of production would not only lead all scorers but put him in line for All-Tournament honors, even if Greece bows out before the medal rounds.

Greece will finally break the quarterfinal curse

The knock on modern Greece has been cruel consistency: get to the quarterfinals, then falter. Three consecutive eliminations at that stage prove the point. But this summer, Giannis' presence can finally snap the streak.

Group C offers a challenging but manageable path. Spain remains the favorite, boasting depth and championship experience, while Italy has been a consistent top-eight side. Georgia and Bosnia & Herzegovina are dangerous, but neither has the firepower to match Antetokounmpo head-to-head. If Greece finishes in the top three of the group, a likely outcome with Giannis in uniform, they’ll have a chance at a more favorable Round of 16 matchup.

The difference this time is Antetokounmpo’s maturity. At 30 years old, he’s no longer just a relentless athlete. He’s developed as a playmaker, a more patient decision-maker, and someone capable of reading double-teams to create for shooters. If Greece gets even streaky production from its perimeter players, Giannis' leadership could be enough to propel them to the semifinals for the first time since 2009.

Breaking the quarterfinal curse would mark a symbolic achievement, proof that Greece is not just a one-man show but a team capable of translating Giannis' greatness into collective success.

Giannis will author the tournament’s defining moment

Every EuroBasket has a moment that lingers. In 2015, Pau Gasol’s 40-point masterclass stunned France. In 2017, Luka Dončić’s arrival on the international stage with Slovenia reshaped the landscape. In 2022, Dennis Schröder led Germany to an emotional semifinal run on home soil.

EuroBasket 2025 feels destined for a Giannis moment, a game where he simply bends the tournament to his will. Whether it’s a 35-point, 15-rebound, seven-assist explosion against Spain in group play, or a jaw-dropping block or dunk in the knockout rounds, Antetokounmpo has the star power to seize the narrative.

Giannis Antetokounmpo put on a show in his first game back with the Greece national team 🤯🇬🇷 #EuroBasket 25 PTS | 10 REB | 3 AST | 15 MIN More about the game: https://t.co/djvxxIkI9K pic.twitter.com/Ldv6H3X9BB — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) August 20, 2025

He thrives in transition highlight plays, and EuroBasket’s pace often creates chaotic sequences tailor-made for his athleticism. Add in the stakes of representing his homeland, and you can imagine the passion in his performances. The defining image of EuroBasket 2025 could very well be Giannis screaming to the crowd in Riga after a coast-to-coast finish or a game-saving defensive stand.

Basketball tournaments are remembered not just for winners but for the indelible snapshots that capture greatness. Giannis is overdue for one on this stage.

What this means for Greece and Antetokounmpo

Greece enters EuroBasket 2025 with tempered expectations, ranked 13th in FIBA’s global standings and surrounded by question marks. But Giannis Antetokounmpo changes the equation. His presence alone lifts Greece to a legitimate dark horse capable of shaking up the bracket.

The bold predictions are simple but powerful: he will lead the tournament in scoring, finally take Greece past the dreaded quarterfinal wall, and deliver the kind of iconic performance that defines entire summers of basketball.

Will it be enough for a medal? That remains uncertain. Greece lacks the balance and shooting depth of continental powerhouses like Spain, France, and Germany. But with Giannis at full force, no opponent will rest easy. EuroBasket 2025 may not deliver Greece’s first title in 20 years, but it could provide its greatest modern memory, courtesy of the Greek Freak himself.