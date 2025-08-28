The Cincinnati Bengals have lived on the edge the past two seasons. They have tried to balance one of the league’s most explosive offenses with a defense that too often left them vulnerable. In 2025, the stakes feel even higher. Joe Burrow is healthy, the weapons are in place, and expectations are lofty. The same questions remain, though. Can the defense hold up its end of the bargain, and can this roster finally capitalize on its offensive firepower to make a playoff push? With uncertainty surrounding key defenders and a new scheme still finding its footing, the Bengals enter the season as one of the AFC’s biggest wild cards.

Bengals’ 2025 season preview

The Bengals wrapped up their 2025 preseason with a loss to the Indianapolis Colts, following an earlier win over the Washington Commanders. The defeat carried added consequences, as wide receiver Jermaine Burton and safety Daijahn Anthony both went down with injuries. With Burrow and his playmakers expected to generate plenty of points, the real question is whether the defense can hold up. That unit will likely determine if Cincinnati falls short of the playoffs again or pushes into double-digit wins.

Defensively, the situation is far from settled. Rookie first-round pick Shemar Stewart lost valuable development time during a prolonged holdout. Cornerback Dax Hill is working his way back from a torn ACL, while veteran nickelback Mike Hilton departed for Miami in free agency. These absences and uncertainties leave new defensive coordinator Al Golden with plenty to sort out. At least All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson is back, fresh off reportedly getting a $14 million raise. With Hendrickson back to anchor the pass rush, the Bengals should avoid slipping into bottom-tier territory in both scoring and total defense. How quickly this group comes together may ultimately decide Cincinnati’s postseason fate.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the three bold predictions for the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2025 NFL season.

Burrow puts up his best numbers

Burrow has already built a reputation as one of the NFL’s premier quarterbacks. However, 2025 could be the season that cements his peak. Burrow himself has said he feels he’s throwing the ball better than ever. That's a claim that carries weight when considering the supporting cast around him. With Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Andrei Iosivas forming one of the league’s most dangerous receiving corps, there’s little doubt Burrow has the weapons to post career-best numbers.

What makes this year different is continuity. The Bengals’ offense finished in the top five in nearly every major category last season. The system remains intact under offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher. Burrow’s chemistry with Chase has only deepened. Also, the offensive line has taken incremental steps toward stability. If the defense can simply be competent, Burrow’s efficiency and explosiveness could translate into his most dominant statistical season yet. It could be good enough to vault him into the thick of the MVP race.

Chase Brown has 1,500+ scrimmage yards

Running back Chase Brown emerged as one of the most intriguing stories of last season. After Zack Moss went down with a season-ending neck injury in November, Brown became the bell-cow option and thrived. He even posted over 90 scrimmage yards in each of his final eight games. That late-season surge wasn’t a fluke. It was a coming-out party. His combination of burst, vision, and receiving ability has already earned him high praise from the Bengals’ coaching staff. Some even think he'sa top 10 back heading into 2025.

Brown will enter the season as the clear starter, and his role should only expand. With defenses so focused on Burrow and the passing attack, Brown will face lighter boxes. That should create opportunities for chunk plays on the ground. His versatility as a pass-catcher also makes him a natural fit in this offense. If he stays healthy, 1,500 scrimmage yards is not just bold. It's realistic. Brown’s production could be the factor that transforms Cincinnati’s offense from dangerous to unstoppable.

Bengals make it to Divisional Round

It’s been back-to-back 9-8 seasons for the Bengals. The disappointment has been palpable. That said, 2025 sets up as a bounce-back year. With Burrow steering a top-five offense and Brown emerging as a dual-threat star, Cincinnati has the firepower to overwhelm opponents. The challenge remains on defense. Still, there are reasons for optimism. Stewart, once fully integrated, has the tools to be an impact rookie. Hendrickson’s presence alone lifts the pass rush. By November, Golden’s scheme could find its rhythm, allowing the defense to elevate from liability to serviceable.

All the Bengals really need is an average defense paired with elite offense. The AFC remains stacked with heavyweights like the Chiefs, Ravens, and Bills. However, Cincinnati has the continuity and chemistry to punch through. A return to the postseason feels inevitable. This time, the Bengals should advance at least to the Divisional Round. Burrow’s leadership and a top-tier offensive engine will not let this team settle for mediocrity again.

Looking ahead

The Bengals’ 2025 outlook is defined by potential and uncertainty in equal measure. Burrow is poised for his finest season yet, Brown looks ready to become a breakout star, and the offense could finish as the NFL’s very best. The defense, however, remains the swing factor. If it can stabilize under Golden, Cincinnati has the pieces to move beyond the frustration of recent years and reassert itself as a legitimate AFC contender.

These predictions may sound ambitious, but they are grounded in the reality of this roster’s talent. The Bengals don’t need perfection. They just need balance. And if they find it, 2025 could be the year Cincinnati rewrites its narrative once again.