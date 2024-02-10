The entire Fiserv Forum was up on their feet

On Thursday, the Milwaukee Bucks overwhelmed the Charlotte Hornets, 120-84. It was a one-sided beatdown. Milwaukee took control the entire night, leading by as much as 42 at one point. With the game already decided early in the fourth, Doc Rivers opted to give minutes to many of his reserves, one of whom was Thanasis Antetokounmpo.

The older Antetokounmpo, who rarely sees the floor, decided that he wasn't going to let this opportunity pass. During the seven-minute mark, Antetokounmpo put on a series of moves that had the entire Fiserv Forum on their feet.

Sizing up the Hornets' JT Thor at the wing, Antetokounmpo showcased a plethora of dribbling moves, one of which saw him hitting the Shammgod. The forward eventually got one step ahead of his defender using a fake spin, which then led to a layup at the rim.

Aside from the spectators, event the Bucks bench went crazy following the basket. Giannis Antetokounmpo himself was skipping up and down the sidelines in excitement for his brother.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo was in his bag and Giannis Antetokounmpo was LOVING it 😂🔥pic.twitter.com/bo9nX2Jgw4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 10, 2024

Of course, it wasn't long before the internet caught wind of Thanasis' highlight.

Thansis actually has a bag — 23 💥👑 (@Br0nToLA23) February 10, 2024

Cook up thanasty!!!!! — SmellyBucksFan (@SmellyBucksFan) February 10, 2024

RESPECT 🫡 — The Peoples’s Mix (Abdi) 🇸🇴 (@Abdi_Mix) February 10, 2024

JT Thor getting cut after this 😭 — Phil 🌟 (@Phxlly) February 10, 2024

The Bucks' win now halts their three-game losing streak and gives Doc Rivers his second win as head coach. Additionally, Friday's game saw the debut of defensive guard Patrick Beverley, who was recently traded to Milwaukee in exchange for Cameron Payne and a second-round pick.

Damian Lillard led the Bucks with 26 points and eight assists, while Malik Beasley followed with 21 points on 7-of-9 three-point shooting.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo managed to get four points in just 11 minutes of playing time. Still, his highlight play stole the show and is currently making rounds all over social media at the moment.