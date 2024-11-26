Amid an uneven 8-9 start to the 2024-25 NBA season, Damian Lillard’s historic performance has been a major highlight for the Milwaukee Bucks. According to Nathan Marzion, host of the Bucks University Podcast, Lillard is currently averaging 25.2 points, 7.4 assists, and fewer than three turnovers per game — a statistical achievement only Lillard has accomplished since turnovers were first tracked in 1977. His previous feat came during the 2019-20 season.

Lillard’s production has been central to the Bucks’ recent turnaround. After a slow 2-8 start, Milwaukee has won six of its last seven games, bolstered by Lillard’s steady contributions. In addition to his scoring and playmaking, Lillard is also adding 4.6 rebounds per game, demonstrating his ability to impact multiple facets of the game.

The comparison to Lillard’s 2019-20 season is particularly noteworthy. That year, while playing for the Portland Trail Blazers, he averaged 30 points, eight assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.9 turnovers per game. He also set career highs in shooting efficiency, converting 46.3% of his field goal attempts and 40.1% of his three-pointers. Although that season ended in the Orlando bubble with a first-round exit to the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers, it remains a testament to Lillard’s elite skill set. His current numbers reflect a similarly balanced and efficient approach, reinforcing his status as a cornerstone for the Bucks.

Damian Lillard's brilliance fuels Bucks ahead of NBA Cup clash vs. Heat

Milwaukee’s slow start has raised questions about the team’s cohesion and defensive consistency, but Lillard’s performance has been a consistent bright spot. The Bucks’ ability to string together victories is critical as they aim to establish themselves as contenders in a competitive Eastern Conference.

Next, the Bucks will travel to South Beach for a matchup against the Miami Heat (7-7) on Tuesday night as part of the NBA Cup schedule. Milwaukee currently leads East Group B with a 2-0 record and a +26 point differential, well ahead of the second-place Detroit Pistons, who are also 2-0 but have a +6 differential. A win against Miami would not only bolster the Bucks’ NBA Cup aspirations but also provide a chance to build further momentum in regular-season play.

Lillard’s exceptional start is a beacon for Milwaukee as the team continues to adjust and recover from its early-season struggles. His ability to perform at a historic level underscores his importance to the Bucks’ aspirations, making him a critical figure in their pursuit of success this season.