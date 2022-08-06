Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson just can’t help but be in awe whenever he’s facing Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. After all, Giannis is such a freak of nature that Robinson doesn’t know how to stop him.

Robinson made the confession during his recent appearance on the Road Trippin’ podcast, during which he was asked which players made him got “WTF” when he came into the league.

“The first one is Giannis because it’s like his mentality and his size and his length, it’s like there are certain possessions where I don’t know what you’re supposed to do with that. I mean certainly, I don’t know what to do,” Robinson explained. “And every year he is coming back just a little bit more buffed up.”

For what it’s worth, we can’t blame Duncan Robinson for feeling like that. It’s Giannis Antetokounmpo we’re talking about. He is called the Greek Freak for a reason, and the fact that he has won both MVP and Defensive Player of the Year speaks volume of what he is capable of doing.

Not to mention that his work ethic is incredible. He never rests on his laurels and always find a way to improve. Whether it’s adding shooting to his game or elevating his ability to attack the rim, he just doesn’t get complacent.

Antetokounmpo is definitely a Top 3 player in the NBA today, and we’re pretty sure it’s not only Robinson who go WTF when they play against the Bucks superstar.