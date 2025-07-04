The Baltimore Orioles brought in multiple starters to replace Corbin Burnes this offseason. The Orioles lost their ace to the Arizona Diamondbacks, shifting the pressure onto Grayson Rodriguez. The third-year pro is perfectly capable of leading interim manager Tony Mansolino's starting rotation with Kyle Bradish and Zach Eflin.

Unfortunately, Rodriguez has had to wait for months to make his 2025 debut. The Orioles' ace suggested he could return during the second half of the season. However, the team has not set any timetable for his return to the majors. Lat injuries have delaying Rodriguez's recovery, setting him back in his rehab every time they occur.

In order to prevent future injury, Rodriquez is making a mechanical change, according to Baltimore Sun writer Matt Weyrich. Instead of his normal windup and release, the 25-year-old is raising his arm angle. He and his coaches believe that the change will spare his lat from any further damage or re-injury.

Rodriguez got through a 25-pitch bullpen on Friday, an encouraging sign for Mansolino. Baltimore's newest manager walked into a tough situation when it comes to his starting rotation. Rodriguez and Bradish remain out while Eflin is the newest addition to the Oriole's injured list.

In a season where they have severely underwhelmed, fans question what direction Baltimore will go in moving forward. Orioles stars have said that a rebound is inevitable, but it needs to start soon. If it doesn't, Baltimore could run out of time to secure on of the three Wild Card spots in the American League.

When they are whole, the Orioles boast one of the most talented rosters in Major League Baseball. However, they could re-adjust their goals and shoot for contention in 2026 instead of now. Rodriguez, Eflin, and Bradish will all be healthy then, giving fans a chance to see what could have been this season.