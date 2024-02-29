Damian Lillard is in his first year with the Milwaukee Bucks, and while the team is having a solid year on the court, life in Milwaukee can be kind of lonely, according to Lillard. He recently had comments go viral as he said that didn't have much of a life, and some people took it as complaining, and they called him out. Obviously, as an NBA star, Lillard has a lot of money, and people weren't very sympathetic toward him.
Chris Mannix recently discussed the comments that Damian Lillard made about his life now that he's with the Bucks, and he thinks that people are taking what Lillard said out of context. He isn't looking for nightlife that isn't there in Milwaukee, but rather missing the people that he is used to being around.
“Look I think Dame is fine in Milwaukee,” Chris Mannix said on The Crossover NBA Show podcast. “I think some of the quotes that were pulled and went viral on social media were taken a little out of context, I mean the guy, when he’s talking about how he, you know, doesn’t have much of a life, that’s not because he’s in Milwaukee as opposed to Miami, I saw a lot of that on social media. Trust me Damian Lillard would not be on South Beach in Miami, that’s just not who he is. What he was saying was, this was the first time in my life, in my career, that I have basically been alone. His kids are back in the Portland area, the entire support system that he built in Portland is still there, his family is in Oakland.”
Damian Lillard has had people close by throughout his career, but now that he is with the Bucks, he is far away from the West side of the country. It's a lot harder to see those people that are important to him now he is in Milwaukee.
“He was saying to me that you know when I went to college, the flight from Weber State in Ogden, Utah back to Oakland was less than 2 hours,” Mannix continued. “It was even less going from Oakland to Portland, and when he went to Portland he had two of his closest friends that were going to school at Lewis & Clark University, so he’s always had a support system wherever he’s gone. Not the case in Milwaukee. He moved out there with one of his cousins and they just hang out, and again it has nothing to do with Milwaukee, zero to do with the city of Milwaukee, it’s just he’s, if he had gone to Miami it probably would've been the exact same thing. He just has a place out there, hangs out as he said, watches boxing.”
Only Lillard knows the real reason behind his comments, but it's safe to say that life is very different for him not that he's in Milwaukee and playing for the Bucks.