The New York Jets had another embarrassing loss on Thursday Night Football. New York is now 2-8 heading into Week 11 and it shows during head coach Aaron Glenn's media appearances. One NFL insider is worried that the rookie head coach is being too combative with New York media.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini is worried about how Glenn has sparred with the media during his inaugural season.

“Glenn can say whatever he wants with whatever tone he feels at the podium; that’s part of the job,” Russini wrote on Saturday. “But around the league, he’s known as the opposite of his recent persona. He’s really kind, gentle, even soft-spoken. A man full of joy and so much passion, the same qualities that helped him rise in this profession. Reporters in Detroit praised him for his transparency and energy. No one ever accused him of having a bad attitude.”

However, Russini highlighted how Glenn has been confrontational with New York media since taking the Jets head coaching job. She warned that he does not need to pick fights to earn respect.

“But in New York, it feels like Glenn believes he has to come in with his fists up to prove he’s in charge. And that’s the trap when there is pressure. Strength doesn’t require confrontation. You don’t need to pick fights to command respect. The media isn’t trying to bury the Jets, and they’re certainly not after him personally.”

Glenn still seems to be on the defense after New York's rough start to the season.

Aaron Glenn refused to answer Garrett Wilson injury question before Week 11

Glenn's latest spat with the media came when he refused to answer a question about Garrett Wilson's injury status

ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that Wilson would miss between three and four weeks with a knee injury. Glenn apparently did not appreciate that reporting, and thus refused to answer questions about Wilson's injury on earlier this week.

“I'm going to pass on talking about injuries since Rich has all the answers,” Glenn told reporters on Tuesday. “So you guys can get all the injuries from Rich.”

When pressed with further injury questions, Glenn insisted that beat reporters simply ask Cimini instead of himself.

It will be interesting to see how Glenn's approach to the media changes, if at all, throughout the rest of the regular season.

Next up for the Jets is a Week 12 matchup against the Ravens on November 23rd.