Back during the preseason, the LA Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs hosted the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association. NBA fans were familiar with one name in particular on Guangzhou’s roster in Victor Oladipo who acknowledged he wanted to make a league comeback.

Over the weekend, Victor Oladipo took another step towards making his NBA comeback, signing with the Wisconsin Herd, the G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, as per ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel. The G League season tipped-off this past week, and Herd started out 0-1 following a loss to the Windy City Bulls on Saturday.

Oladipo is attempting to make a comeback after rehabbing from a knee injury he suffered in 2023. The 2022-23 season was the last time that Oladipo appeared in the NBA. He played for the Miami Heat that year, appearing in 42 games, including two starts, at a little over 26 minutes per game.

That year, Oladipo averaged 10.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 39.7 percent shooting from the field, 33 percent shooting from the three-point line and 74.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Oladipo was on track to play a key role of the Heat during the 2023 playoffs, including their run to the NBA Finals that year, but he suffered the injury in Game 3 of their opening round playoff series against the Bucks. In the two playoff games he appeared in, he was averaging 11.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals.

Following that season, Oladipo was traded by the Heat to Oklahoma City Thunder, and then traded to the Houston Rockets in the same offseason. He began the 2023-24 season on the Rockets’ roster before being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies without appearing in a single game. The Grizzlies would waive Oladipo also without him playing in a game.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, Oladipo began his career with the Orlando Magic. He’s appeared in a total of 504 NBA games with the Magic, Thunder, Heat, Rockets and Indiana Pacers.