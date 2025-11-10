The Milwaukee Bucks will lose a key piece of their roster for a good chunk of the year. Forward Taurean Prince surprisingly popped up on the Bucks' injury report late last week. Listed with a neck injury, it's now been revealed that the forward will miss a “significant period,” per Shams Charania.

“Milwaukee Bucks forward Taurean Prince has sustained a herniated disc in his neck and is expected to miss a significant period of time, sources tell ESPN,” Charania reported. “Prince shot 42.9% on 3-pointers in his first eight games of the season.”

