The Milwaukee Bucks are giving former Golden State Warriors guard Nico Mannion a second chance at an NBA career, inviting him to play for their Summer League team this offseason, per Donatas Urbonas of Basketnews.

The former University of Arizona standout left the league in 2021 in order to get more playing time and polish his game, signing with Virtus Bologna in Italy.

Mannion, the 48th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, averaged 4.1 points and 2.3 assists per game on 34.2 percent shooting from the field and 36.7 percent from 3 in his lone NBA season (30 games). In his sole start, Mannion managed nine points and six assists while shooting 3-10 from the field but 3-5 from 3-point range. He also played nine games with the Warriors’ G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, averaging 19.3 points, 6.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game on 40.5 percent shooting from the field and 36.0 percent shooting from 3.

With that said, even the numbers highlight the skillset of a player that was a reliable 3-point threat with a high basketball IQ but who was lacking in other areas of the game.

In his past season with Virtus Bologna, Mannion averaged 10.5 points, 3.3 assists and 0.7 steals per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from 3 in Lega Basket Serie A.

During the Summer League, Mannion will have to put his basketball know-how, agility, touch and craftiness on display in order to stick on Milwaukee’s roster. Though quite clearly skilled, at best Mannion will play behind star guard Jrue Holiday during the regular season.

Veteran guard Jevon Carter could become a free agent this offseason and Lindell Wigginton, who signed a two-way contract with the Bucks, possesses plenty of upside as an on-ball creator. Nonetheless, with Holiday planning to retire when his contract is up, Milwaukee is rightly focused on adding point guard talent.