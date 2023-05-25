A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

It’s no secret that Jrue Holiday is no spring chicken. The Milwaukee Bucks star just completed his 14th season in the NBA, and he’s going to be 33 next month. Nevertheless, there’s also no denying that the two-time All-Star also remains to be one of the top two-way guards in the league right now.

In a recent interview, Holiday dropped an unmistakable take on his future with the Bucks. When asked if he intends to retire in Milwaukee, the 6-foot-3 combo guard had a positive response that is sure to put a smile on the face of any Bucks fan out there:

“Yeah, that’s the plan,” Holiday said. “I love it here. I love my teammates. I love the organization. I know people from the outside probably think Milwaukee is a boring city, but I love it, man. My family loves it, and Milwaukee’s treated me well. So, I don’t really plan on going anywhere.”

For what it’s worth, even Holiday himself has addressed the retirement talk that has unsurprisingly hounded him at this point in his career. However, what is clear is that this man still has a lot of gas left in the tank, and based on his strong message above, there’s also no denying that he wants to use up all his remaining mileage with the Bucks.

Jrue Holiday currently has two more years remaining on his current deal, with a player option for the 2024-25 season. He’s going to be turning 35 when that deal comes to an end, and it will be very interesting to see what type of offer the Bucks will have on the table next summer when extension talks come up.