On Tuesday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks made the shocking announcement that they would be firing head coach Adrian Griffin after just a few months at the helm of the organization. Griffin took over in the wake of last year's epic playoff collapse against the Miami Heat, and although the Bucks haven't been perfect so far under his leadership, they still boast the second best record in the Eastern Conference and look like a threat to make a deep playoff run beginning in April.

One person who is not cosigning the shocking decision is former NBA sixth man Jamal Crawford, who recently took to TNT's Inside the NBA to break down his reaction to the surprising news.

“I don’t like it, to be honest with you,” said Crawford, per NBA on TNT on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “… The Bucks aren’t going to be judged on the regular season anyway. … They’re going to be judged on their postseason success. He didn’t get a chance at that and, for me, that’s disheartening.”

Indeed, no grand proclamations about the Bucks were likely going to be made based on their performance in the NBA regular season. As with most other contenders, Milwaukee's 2023-24 legacy was always going to rise and fall with the team's performance in the NBA playoffs, which are rapidly approaching in under three months.

Unfortunately for Griffin, he will never get the chance to see how far he could have led this talented roster when it really counts.