Buddy Pough, the current head coach for South Carolina State's football team and the school's interim athletic director, confirmed that he would not hold the latter position much longer. The university named Pough as the interim athletic director after Keshia Campbell, the previous interim, stepped down.

Pough talked about the athletic director position in his most recent MEAC media conference.

“You've got to focus on the task at hand,” he said. “Football is the most important thing that I do. I kind of leave the administrative stuff to our administrative staff here. They handle most of that stuff, then come to me from time to time to ask questions. I mostly stay on the football side.”

Pough is certainly focused on his team as the Bulldogs make one final push under his tenure. They are 4-5 on the year and 2-1 in the conference. The Bulldogs are currently tied for second place in the MEAC with Morgan State and Howard University, though they just beat the Bison 27-24 on Saturday. They play Morgan State this coming Saturday, Nov. 11.

Further in the conference, Pough stressed the importance of having an attractive roster to bring in a new head coach, particularly one that plans to stick around for a long time as he did.

“[Having young talent] helps recruit a guy,” he said. “Nobody wants to come to a job where you're going to start from scratch. We've got the pieces in place that will give a guy the chance to continue a successful program… You want to hire a guy that's not going to be gone in two years. We've had two coaches in the last 30-plus years here, so we want a guy who's going to be here a long time.”