Buddy Pough has been announced as athletic director at South Carolina State following the exit of interim athletic director Keshia Campbell.

In a shocking move, South Carolina State interim athletic director Keshia Campbell announced her resignation from the position before this week's homecoming week according to a report by local affiliate WIS-TV. HBCU Gameday reports that Buddy Pough, current Bulldogs head coach who announced his retirement before the start of the season, will take over as the new interim Athletic Director.

Campbell's last day at the institution was Friday. She assumed the position of interim athletic director in August 2022. Campbell is an alumna of South Carolina State who graduated with her bachelor’s degree in physical education. She then attended the institution to obtain a master’s in rehabilitation counseling.

HBCU Gameday reports that various factors led to her exit from South Carolina State but the institution and Campbell were far away from a deal to have her become the permanent athletic director. Pough was selected to be the new interim director by University President Alexander Conyers before homecoming activities commenced.

South Carolina State is currently undergoing an athletic transition period. After their impressive victory in the 2021 Celebration Bowl against Deion Sanders and Jackson State, where defensive back DeCobie Durant, a member of that championship squad, was drafted to the Los Angeles Rams in 2022, the Bulldogs have struggled, recording a 6-11 record leading up to the final weeks of this season.

Last year, under Pough's leadership, South Carolina State finished with a 3-8 record. Their only MEAC victory was a hard-fought 26-24 win over North Carolina Central, the eventual successors to the Bulldogs as Celebration Bowl champions in 2022. In a recent Thursday night primetime game aired on ESPNU, the team suffered a devastating 62-28 loss to the Eagles.

The next athletic director and head football coach appointed by the institution will face the challenge of ushering South Carolina State into a new era of athletic excellence. Although it may seem like a formidable task, the foundation for success is deeply rooted in the program's history and tradition.