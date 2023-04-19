Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Paul George will never forget going against the 2010-11 version of Chicago Bulls guard Derrick Rose during his rookie season with the Indiana Pacers.

Speaking on his Podcast P show, George shared how difficult it was to match up with Rose during that year, which was also the Bulls superstar’s MVP season. He recalled how he was tasked to guard D-Rose in the first-round playoffs series between the Bulls and Pacers, and when the rookie PG13 thought he was playing well, he saw rose dropping 40 on him.

“The playoffs, like, we’re going over schemes, matchups, who’s guarding who. And the [are like], ‘Alright P, you got D-Rose.’ Wait, what? I just started playing. Like y’all trust me guarding the MVP? So I’m like, ‘Alright, bet. I’ll take the challenge,'” George shared.

“It was crazy matching up with him and seeing him in front of me. Cause I’m not gonna lie, that year, bro, he was untouchable. And I felt like I played good against him. and I look at the box score, 40,” George shared, via ClutchPoints.

For what it’s worth, Paul George remains thankful for that opportunity with Derrick Rose until to this day. Being able to match up with the Bulls star at the time pushed his confidence to guard anybody in the league. As everyone knows, PG has developed into one of the best two-way players in the league today.

As for Rose, while it’s sad to see injuries ruin a once promising career, Bulls supporters and NBA fans will never forget his MVP year that inspired and delighted countless athletes and fans.