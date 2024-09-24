NBA 2K ratings for players came out earlier this summer, and seeing what everyone got is a fun part of the NBA offseason. There hasn't been any NBA basketball for fans to take in over the summer, so NBA 2K is something that helps fans get through the offseason. The Chicago Bulls have a few new faces on the team this year, and it was interesting to see what rating they all received, and also what ratings were assigned to all of the returning Bulls as well.

These ratings are fun to see because yes, it is a video game, but they are obviously based off of real life performance, and they can also change off of real life performance. If a player is having a tremendous season and their rating wasn't very high, it can be updated and adjusted based on their new level of play. That goes both ways as well. If a player is consistently struggling, their rating is probably going to take a dip.

The Bulls are a fun team to look at on NBA 2K because of all the young players that they have. A lot of these guys don't have a ton of NBA experience, so there is definitely a lot of room for their rating to change. The Bulls also do have big-name stars like Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball, and it's always fun to see what ratings guys like that receive. Here are the ratings for every player on the Bulls roster:

Zach LaVine: 83

Nikola Vucevic: 81

Coby White: 81

Josh Giddey: 79

Lonzo Ball: 79

Ayo Dosunmu: 78

Jalen Smith: 77

Patrick Williams: 76

Talen Horton-Tucker: 75

Torrey Craig: 74

Dalen Terry: 73

Kenneth Lofton Jr.: 73

Jevon Carter: 73

Matas Buzelis: 72

Chris Duarte: 72

Julian Phillips: 70

Onuralp Bitim: 70

Adama Sanogo: 68

Everyone has different opinions on NBA 2K ratings, and it's hard for everyone to agree that one player has the right or wrong rating. For the most part, it looks like the video game did a pretty good job rating these Bulls players, but there are two ratings that might change when the next ratings update happens.

Jalen Smith: 77 overall, 83 three point, 80 dunk

There aren't very many players on the Bulls that have an overall rating lower than both their three point rating and their dunk rating, but Jalen Smith is one of them. Those two things obviously aren't the only two things that go into a rating, but that's still something that isn't seen super often.

Jalen Smith should be closer to 80 overall. His 83 three point rating is accurate and his shooting ability is part of what makes him such a good player. He is one of the most intriguing pickups for the Bulls this season, and it wouldn't be surprising to see his NBA 2k rating go up in the future.

Matas Buzelis: 72 overall, 73 three point, 87 dunk

This rating for rookie Matas Buzelis isn't necessarily wrong as he hasn't played in an NBA game yet, so it's hard to fully understand how good of a player he is going to be. He is another player on the Bulls with an overall lower than his three point and dunk ratings.

This is here as more of a prediction. When there are new 2K ratings in the future, Matas Buzelis will have improved his game greatly. He is one of the most intriguing rookies coming into the league this season, and he is expected to be in the running for Rookie of the Year. The biggest things to watch for Buzelis are his size and his three point shooting. If he can put on more muscle, it will greatly improve his defense, and if he can add better deep ball shooting to his arsenal, he'll be a tough player to stop.

The NBA season is almost here

Seeing the NBA 2k ratings is a fun part of the offseason, but the real thing is almost here as the Bulls will start their season in less than a month. This is a big season, so enjoy it, Bulls fans! Here is a look at the 2024-25 schedule:

Wed. Oct. 23 at New Orleans 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 25 at Milwaukee 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 26 Oklahoma City 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Oct. 28 at Memphis 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Oct. 30 Orlando 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 1 at Brooklyn 6:30 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 4 Utah 7:30 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 6 at Dallas 7:30 p.m.

Thur. Nov. 7 Minnesota 7:00 p.m. NBA TV

Sat. Nov. 9 at Atlanta 6:30 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 11 Cleveland 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 13 at New York 6:30 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 15 at Cleveland 6:30 p.m. $

Sun. Nov. 17 Houston 6:00 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 18 at Detroit 6:00 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 20 at Milwaukee 6:30 p.m. ESPN

Fri. Nov. 22 Atlanta 7:00 p.m. $

Sat. Nov. 23 Memphis 7:00 p.m. NBA TV

Tues. Nov. 26 at Washington 6:00 p.m. $

Wed. Nov. 27 at Orlando 6:00 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 29 Boston 7:00 p.m. $

Mon. Dec. 2 Brooklyn 7:00 p.m.

Thur. Dec. 5 at San Antonio 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 6 Indiana 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 8 Philadelphia 12:00 p.m.

GAME 26 (NBA Cup Game TBA)

GAME 27 (NBA Cup Game TBA)

Thur. Dec. 19 at Boston 6:30 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 21 Boston 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Dec. 23 Milwaukee 7:00 p.m.

Thur. Dec. 26 at Atlanta 6:30 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 28 Milwaukee 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Dec. 30 at Charlotte 6:00 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 1 at Washington 6:00 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 4 New York 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Jan. 6 San Antonio 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 8 at Indiana 6:00 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 10 Washington 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Jan. 12 Sacramento 2:30 p.m.

Tues. Jan. 14 New Orleans 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 15 Atlanta 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 17 Charlotte 8:30 p.m. ESPN

Sun. Jan. 19 at Portland 8:00 p.m.

Tues. Jan. 21 at L.A. Clippers 9:30 p.m.

Thur. Jan. 23 at Golden State 9:00 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 25 Philadelphia 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Jan. 27 Denver 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 29 at Boston 6:30 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 31 at Toronto 6:30 p.m.

Sun. Feb. 2 at Detroit 2:00 p.m.

Tues. Feb. 4 Miami 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Feb. 5 at Minnesota 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 8 Golden State 7:00 p.m.

Tues. Feb. 11 Detroit 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Feb. 12 Detroit 7:00 p.m.

Thur. Feb. 20 at New York 6:30 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 22 Phoenix 4:00 p.m.

Mon. Feb. 24 at Philadelphia 6:00 p.m.

Wed. Feb. 26 L.A. Clippers 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 28 Toronto 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Mar. 2 at Indiana 4:00 p.m.

Tues. Mar. 4 Cleveland 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 8 at Miami 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Mar. 10 Indiana 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Mar. 12 at Orlando 6:00 p.m.

Thur. Mar. 13 Brooklyn 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 15 at Houston 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Mar. 17 at Utah 8:00 p.m.

Wed. Mar. 19 at Phoenix 9:00 p.m.

Thur. Mar. 20 at Sacramento 9:00 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 22 at L.A. Lakers 9:30 p.m.

Mon. Mar. 24 at Denver 8:00 p.m.

Thur. Mar. 27 L.A. Lakers 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 29 Dallas 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Mar. 31 at Oklahoma City 7:00 p.m.

Tues. Apr. 1 Toronto 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Apr. 4 Portland 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Apr. 6 at Charlotte 12:00 p.m. NBA TV

Tues. Apr. 8 at Cleveland 6:00 p.m.

Wed. Apr. 9 Miami 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Apr. 11 Washington 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Apr. 13 at Philadelphia 12:00 p.m.