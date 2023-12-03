Alex Caruso and the Bulls might be in trouble after the star guard left the game against the Pelicans early with an injury.

It's been a slow season for the Chicago Bulls so far and they're attempting to steal a win away from the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night. Unfortunately, it sounds like Alex Caruso might be in trouble after falling to an injury.

Caruso has already been ruled out, according to Bulls insider, K.C. Johnson. He fell with a toe injury. It's currently unclear how serious the situation is right now.

“Caruso will not return with [a] left toe injury, per Bulls PR.”

Before leaving the game, Alex Caruso was playing rather well. In 13 minutes he wracked up eight points, two assists, and two rebounds. The Bulls would love to have his production on the court, but they're going to have to play on without him for now.

With Chicago struggling in general, losing Caruso could be a brutal blow. Hopefully, it's not a serious injury. The Bulls will closely monitor the veteran shooting guard to determine if he needs to miss some time or not. But we won't really know any more until at least Sunday.

On the season, Caruso is averaging 9.8 points, 2.4 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game. He's been an incredibly efficient player coming off the bench, as his 53.7% shooting makes him a threat with the ball in his hands.

With that said, the Bulls can't afford to lose him. But it's up to the team doctors to determine his playing time moving forward. If he must miss time, then we should expect to see Jevon Carter, Ayo Dosunmu, and possibly Patrick Williams receive more playing time.