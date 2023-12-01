DeMar DeRozan plays for the Chicago Bulls but has a mansion in his hometown of Los Angeles. Here's your chance to check it out!

DeMar DeRozan is one of the most reliable guards in the NBA today. He is a six-time All-Star and a three-time All-NBA player. Furthermore, he has been a part of several contending NBA teams, including the Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs, and the Chicago Bulls.

Given DeRozan's respectable career, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features DeMar DeRozan's $3.75 million mansion in Los Angeles.

Although DeRozan never played for any of the Los Angeles teams, the six-time All-Star did grow up in California. As a result, it isn't surprising that he has a home within the area. And perhaps he can play closer to home if the Los Angeles Lakers trade for DeRozan if the Bulls continue to struggle.

Back in 2014, while still playing for the Raptors, DeRozan picked up a beautiful home in Tarzana, a neighborhood of LA. The property purchase made the current Bulls star shell out $3.75 million.

Here are some photos of DeMar DeRozan's $3.75 million mansion in Los Angeles.

Photos courtesy of: TMZ

Originally constructed in 1995, DeRozan's Tarzana property sits atop 1.07 acres of land. The home itself encompasses 6,609 square feet of living space. It includes seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

With several attractive features, it is easy to see why DeRozan called this place his home. Some of the main features include a good-sized living room, a formal family dining room, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a family room, and a children's playroom.

Aside from a solid interior, the property's also has a great outdoor space. The backyard contains a full-sized outdoor basketball court perfect for DeRozan to get some practice, a resort-style swimming pool with a spa, concrete walkways, and landscaped grassy lawns.

DeRozan has proven to be an athletic guard who can be automatic from midrange. As a result, with plenty of years in the NBA, there's no doubt that the six-time All-Star guard can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, DeRozan has a net worth of around $80 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on DeMar DeRozan's $3.75 million mansion in Los Angeles.